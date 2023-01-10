Hull church windows repeatedly smashed by vandals
Vandals have targeted a Hull church four times in the past two weeks, smashing windows in what the church warden called a "wrecking spree".
Police are investigating the damage done at Michael and All Angels Church in East Hull.
Warden Paul Sorfleet said someone "had systematically broken individual panes in nine windows, using something pointed, like a hammer or pick axe".
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Humberside Police.
Mr Sorfleet said the latest attack took place on Thursday evening, with previous similar incidents over Christmas and New Year.
Windows had been broken on the church and the church hall, with bricks being taken from the grounds and thrown through the panes, he said.
Mr Sorfleet said: "This is the fourth wilful attack on our church buildings in the last two weeks. Whoever it is seems determined to destroy us. It beggars belief."
A spokesman for Humberside Police said: "We are investigating damage caused to St Michael and All Angels Church on Holderness Road and Marfleet Lane in Hull.
"A number of windows have been smashed causing damage to the property between 4 and 6 January 2023.
"If you saw anything that could help with our enquiries or saw anyone acting suspiciously please call us"
