Pocklington: Plans for 24-hour electric vehicle charging station
A 24-hour electric vehicle charging station has been proposed as the latest development at an East Yorkshire business park.
Plans for the station on the Broadhelm Business Park near Pocklington have been lodged with East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
They include building 10 bays to charge electric vehicles seven days a week.
The wider development already includes a Shell garage, a shop, a KFC, Subway and Starbucks.
If approved the scheme would be the latest addition to the development off the A1079, which is one of the main routes connecting York with Pocklington, Market Weighton and the rest of East Yorkshire.
Plans show the charging station would feature 10 bays covered by a canopy, floodlights and an onsite substation.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, objectors to development at the site previously claimed it could draw trade away from Pocklington and other nearby towns.
But developers stated in plans for one of the drive-thrus approved in October 2021 that the site would mainly serve passing motorists.
