Hull footbridge repairs: A63 overnight closure for two weeks
- Published
A further section of a major road in Hull will close overnight for two weeks to repair a damaged footbridge.
National Highways said engineers were resuming work on Elloughton footbridge over the A63 after it was damaged when it was struck by a vehicle.
Most of the work was completed last year except for the edge of the bridge.
The westbound carriageway will shut weekdays from Monday, between Western Interchange and South Cave, from 20:00 GMT to 06:00 until 20 January.
On Wednesday, the government-owned company announced overnight closures on the same dual carriageway, between Priory Way and Western Interchange, for resurfacing work.
A diversion will be in place but drivers are warned to expect delays while teams work on and under the structure, National Highways said.
Project manager Stuart Allanson said: "We are mindful that the overnight diversion for motorway traffic will extend journey times.
"We kindly ask haulage and logistics customers to follow this route whenever possible to avoid restrictions on local roads and noise issues in residential areas."
He apologised to road users but said the footbridge would remain open to pedestrians.
The bridges across the A63 have been subjected to a number of crashes over the years. In 2017, a crane struck two bridges, which caused severe traffic disruption.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.