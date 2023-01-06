Scunthorpe: Attempted murder arrest after stabbing
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Scunthorpe.
Humberside Police said officers were called to Ancaster Court at about 19:45 GMT on Wednesday and found the victim had suffered a knife injury.
The victim remained in a critical condition in hospital, officers said.
A 19-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident and was still being held in custody, police added.
Det Con Insp Simon Duffield said: "Understandably, given the nature of this incident, it will be concerning to members of the local community.
"However, we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider risk to members of the public.
"There will continue to be a high presence of police in the area while our investigations continue, and I would ask anyone with concerns or information to come and talk with our officers."
He appealed for anyone with information to contact Humberside Police.
