York footballer turns referee after kidney transplant
A young footballer whose dreams of playing professionally were shattered by kidney disease is to re-join the game as a referee.
Dan Hogben, from York, was 16 and about to take on a scholarship with Hull City when his kidney function fell to 13% and he was told he needed a transplant.
Warned playing would be too risky, he instead completed his refereeing course at the academy where he used to train.
Now 19, he said he wanted to prove "you can still achieve your dreams".
Mr Hogben had played football since he was seven years old, but once his kidney condition was diagnosed, he was devastated to be told the dangers of playing would be too high.
He said: "At first, it didn't really sink in that I wouldn't be able to play football, but then it hit me and I realised how much I missed it.
"Even now when I go and watch the professional games, I do sit there thinking it could have been me."
However, Mr Hogben said going down the route of refereeing instead had meant he did not have to completely give up his love of the sport.
With the support of Hull City, Mr Hogben completed his FA refereeing course at The Tigers academy and is due to officiate at his first game in the next few weeks.
He said: "Refereeing gives me the chance of being able to get to a high level without the risks of playing and maybe getting hit or something, which could put my health at risk."
Inspired by others, such as former premier league footballer Andy Cole, who has also had a kidney transplant, Mr Hogben said he wanted to give hope to others experiencing kidney disease.
"When I first found out, all the positives in my life suddenly stopped," he said.
"At that stage the future is uncertain and you can't imagine getting your life back to what it was.
"Obviously, at my age, you have to have a life afterwards and I want to show young people you can still achieve your dreams. You can do sport or whatever you want to do."
Mr Hogben added he was also keen to raise money for the charity Kidney Research.
