Plans lodged for new Hessle housing estate
A new East Yorkshire housing estate would feature 54 homes, plans lodged by a developer reveal.
Lovell Homes wants to build across two parcels of land in Hessle to the west of Heads Lane and the Tranby Park Care Home.
The development would comprise four one-bedroom, 14 two-bedroom, eight three-bedroom, 23 four-bedroom and five five-bedroom homes.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council will decide on the plans at a later date.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the developer believed the proposal would "enhance attractive features, retain trees and planting and maintain the character of the wider development".
