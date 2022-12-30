New Year Honours for Hull 4 Heroes founder and lifeboat boss
A lifeboat manager and an armed forces charity founder have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.
Sue Hickson-Marsay, from Hornsea Inshore Rescue, has been appointed MBE for services to the community.
Paul Matson, who founded Hull 4 Heroes, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to veterans.
There is also a BEM for Lincolnshire postmaster David Ward and a King's Police Medal for former deputy police chief Jason Harwin.
Back in 1991, Ms Hickson-Marsay was involved in setting up an independent lifeboat charity after Hornsea was left with no emergency cover.
At the time she said: "If Hornsea Rescue saves just one life it will have been worth it."
Commenting on the award, she said: "I am absolutely thrilled. I had no idea this was about to happen, but it will be very good publicity for Hornsea Inshore Rescue and it is through the efforts of some wonderful crew and supporters over the years that it has come about.
"We have a wonderful team."
Hull 4 Heroes was founded off the back of DIY SOS in 2016 after Mr Matson appeared on the show working to transform empty houses in Manchester into accommodation for veterans.
He recently arranged for a group of military veterans from Hull to travel to London to pay their respects following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
At the time, he said: "It was just an utter need, a feeling that, we as a charity, had to do something.
"We took an oath to serve our Queen and country and we hope we all did you proud Ma'am."
Talking about getting the award, he said: "It's very special - not so long back we went to pay our respects to the Queen - and now the King is honouring myself and the team with an award.
"It's a wonderful thing - to receive something from the King, and it being his first one, is absolutely fantastic.
"We all work together - we all work hard - so if I get anything it is for the team."
As well as running East Barkwith Post Office and village shop with his wife Sally, Mr Ward has also helped with many good causes over the years, including raising £1,000 for his local hospital for incubators.
Commenting on his award, Mr Ward said: "I was surprised and very honoured to receive the British Empire Medal.
"A Post Office and village shop really is at the heart of a community. In East Barkwith we are the last shop. We often get people, who live alone, say that we are the only people that they have seen all week.
"As well as the services that we provide people come in for the social interaction, when they are upset or need advice. We are here for them," he added.
The former Dep Ch Con of Lincolnshire Police, Jason Harwin, and the current chief of Humberside Police, Lee Freeman, were both awarded a King's Police Medal.
Lincolnshire Police Ch Con Chris Haward said: "This is richly deserved recognition following Jason's decades of public service.
"He displayed strong leadership during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic and has worked tirelessly to make a real difference to communities and individuals affected by drug use, both on a local and national level."
More awards from the region:
Officers of the Order of the British Empire - OBE
- Philip Batty, director of ceremonies, culture and the Queen's Baton Relay, for services to sport and culture
- Prof Kantilal Mardia for services to statistical science
- Joanne Oliver, Head of Approved Premises, HM Prison and Probation Service, for public service
- Prof Geoffrey Price for services to science and research
Members of the Order of the British Empire - MBE
- Kenneth Gill for services to the community
- Susan Smyth for services to children and young people
- Ian Whalley - National Coastwatch Institute - for services to public safety and charity
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire - BEM
- Amanda Foley for services to early years education in Lincolnshire
- George Maddison for services to the community in Louth.
