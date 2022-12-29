West Cowick: Murder arrest after man's death
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in East Yorkshire.
Officers were called at about 19:15 GMT on Wednesday to reports of an assault on a man at a property on Little London Lane in West Cowick, near Snaith.
The 54-year-old was taken to hospital but died later, according to Humberside Police.
A woman, 53, was arrested at the scene and remained in custody while inquiries continued, officers said.
Humberside Police said while it was an "an isolated incident between people who were known to each other", officers would remain in the village over the coming days.
The man's family was being supported by specially trained officers, the force added.
Det Ch Insp Nicola Burnett said there was "no wider risk to members of the public".
"We understand that news of a tragic incident such as this will cause shock and concern to people in the village and surrounding areas," she said.
Det Ch Insp Burnett appealed for anyone with information to contact either the force or Crimestoppers.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.