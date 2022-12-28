East Yorkshire: Stolen Christmas presents recovered
Presents stolen from a home in East Yorkshire on Christmas Day have been recovered by police.
Thieves broke into two properties in Airmyn and Howden between 04:00 GMT and 05:00 GMT on Sunday and a box of presents was taken from one of them.
Humberside Police said officers had followed a suspect vehicle to the Hatfield area of South Yorkshire.
The occupants of the black Land Rover Defender fled, but left the gifts in the vehicle.
The presents were returned to the owner in time for them to be handed out, officers added.
Police have appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle in the Airmyn and Howden area on Sunday to contact them.
