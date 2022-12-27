Man found seriously injured in Hull street prompts police appeal
- Published
A man found with life-threatening injuries in a street in Hull has prompted an appeal by police.
Emergency services were called at about 22:00 GMT on Monday and found the man on Paragon Street near to the junction of Chariot Street.
Humberside Police said he suffered a head injury, thought to be life-threatening.
Officers have appealed for information to try and piece together how the man was injured.
