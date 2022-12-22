Hull: Men arrested and £140k boat seized in drug investigation
Three men have been arrested and a boat seized as part of a two-year investigation into a suspected organised crime gang in Hull.
The men, aged 25, 37 and 41, were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of conspiracy to produce cannabis, fraud and money laundering, police said.
About £51,000 in cash was found in the boat, which had been seized at Hull Marina, according to Humberside Police.
The craft itself was worth about £140,000, the force said.
Police said the arrests came after an investigation into a suspected organised crime group which was believed to be involved in the production and sale of cannabis in Hull.
In January 2021, Class B drugs worth £74,000 were found at a property in Anlaby Road, alongside equipment used for the production of cannabis, officers said.
Police subsequently searched three properties and carried out an additional 15 warrants in Anlaby Road, Spring Bank, Holderness Road, Newland Avenue, Clough Road and Cottingham Road.
As a result, "substantial" amounts of cannabis, cash and growing equipment, were found, according to the Humberside force.
The three arrested men remained in custody, officers added.
A fourth man, aged 62, had been reported for summons at Hull Magistrates' Court, the force said.
