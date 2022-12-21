Grimsby crash: Car passenger killed in two-vehicle collision
- Published
A man has died in a crash involving two cars in Grimsby.
The 25-year-old man was a rear-seat passenger in a silver Jaguar XF when it collided with a white Nissan Juke at the junction of Ellis Way and Hainton Avenue at about 20:20 GMT on Tuesday.
Humberside Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The force said another person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.