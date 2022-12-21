Hull: CCTV appeal after mother assaulted near hospital
- Published
CCTV images have been released after a mother was sexually assaulted while walking home from visiting her babies in hospital.
She had been walking along Anlaby Road, near Hull Royal Infirmary, at about 17:30 GMT on 30 November when she was catcalled by a group of men who asked her to lift her dress, police said.
The victim was followed over Park Street bridge by a man who groped her.
Humberside Police have asked for anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Con Tiffany Strudwick of Humberside Police said: "Whilst the woman did not sustain any physical injuries, understandably she has been left shaken and scared following the incident.
"We are continuing to treat this incident as a priority and remain dedicated to tackling violence and abuse against women and girls in our area and it will not be tolerated.
"A number of lines of inquiry have been conducted so far and we are now keen to locate the three people in these images who we believe could assist us with our investigation."
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
If you have been affected by issues raised in this article, there is information and support available via the BBC Action Line.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.