Grimsby laundrette makes zero-profit pledge to help crisis
- Published
A launderette is helping people through the cost of living crisis after pledging to run the business without making a profit.
The Ghuman Launderette in Grimsby was opened by Parminderjit and Hardip Ghuman during the pandemic.
The pair say they only charge enough to cover costs and have become a staple in the community.
Mr Ghuman said: "We are so happy to help people. They say they so appreciate it."
He said many customers have no washing machine at home or their machine has broken and they have found the squeeze on finances means they are not able to get them fixed or replaced.
The family say they make their main income from running a newsagents next door.
Michael Watson regularly uses the launderette and said it helps him keep his energy bills down.
"It's much cheaper. The gas and electric bills have gone sky high so it's easier for me to come here," he said.
It has also become a place for people to meet.
Mrs Ghuman said her son has even made great friends with one of the customers.
"She always tries to come when his school is finished and they sit together, chat together, spend time together," she said.
Another customer, Dirk Garner, said: "It's ideal. It's a good meeting place as well. I often come in here and have a word with people while I'm putting the washing on."
The couple said they plan to keep the launderette open for as long as there is demand.
