Ambulance strike: Yorkshire service warns patients to act 'wisely'
Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) has warned people to use the service "wisely" during strike action over a national pay dispute.
The action from ambulance staff across England and Wales is expected to affect non life-threatening calls only.
In Yorkshire and the Humber region action by GMB union members started at 00:01 on Wednesday and is due to end at 00:01 on Thursday.
Unison members would take action for 12 hours from noon on Wednesday, YAS said.
A spokesperson for YAS said during the action, which is part of a national pay dispute with the government, members of the public should only dial 999 for "an ambulance for life-threatening conditions or injuries."
Nick Smith, YAS director of operations said: "All calls will be answered, but we'll prioritise calls and ensure we send to life-threatening or very serious cases.
"So unfortunately some patients in the lower categories of less acute incidents may get a delayed response."
Mr Smith said he would advise patients with less acute issues to "make their own way to emergency departments, or call their GP, NHS online or pharmacies."
"We will still respond, we just may take longer getting there than we'd like to", he added.
A statement issued by YAS said union membership of both GMB and Unison was approximately 4,000 staff out of a workforce of over 7,000.
On Tuesday YAS declared a critical incident as soaring demand saw people face "significant delays" waiting for ambulances.
