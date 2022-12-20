Skidby: Police appeal after 26-year-old man dies in car crash
- Published
A 26-year-old man has died and three people were injured after two cars collided on an East Yorkshire road.
The crash happened on the A164 between the Skidby roundabout and Bentley at about 21:15 GMT on Monday.
A grey Ford Focus travelling towards Bentley was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Vivaro travelling towards Skidby, Humberside Police said.
The driver of the Ford died at the scene and three people were injured - one of them seriously.
The driver of the Vauxhall suffered minor injuries and two passengers in the Vauxhall were left with injuries, one of them serious but not life-threatening.
The force asked anyone who either witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage to get in touch.
It said the victim's family was being supported by specially trained officers.
