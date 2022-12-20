Cleethorpes: Goose Gretel dies of broken heart after losing mate
The mate of a goose that died after getting stuck in a frozen lake has succumbed to a broken heart, rescuers have said.
Both birds, known as Hansel and Gretel, were found trapped at Cleethorpes Boating Lake on Tuesday 13 December.
Hansel could not be saved, and on Monday evening Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue announced Gretel had also died.
The charity said Gretel had become "more and more depressed" following the loss of Hansel.
Rescuers said previously geese were well known for "developing strong bonds".
Updating well-wishers on its Facebook page, Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue said: "It's with extremely heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Gretel who passed away in comfort at the rescue this morning.
"Sadly, the loss of her partner was too much for her, and despite everyone's best efforts, we had noted she was getting more and more depressed without him. We always knew this was a possibility with them being such bonded birds, but as with all rescues, we always hope and aim for the best result.
"We know they was such loved birds at the boating lake and it's been difficult for all of us here too. Our condolences to everyone who will be feeling this loss. Rest in peace, fly high and you're back reunited with Hansel."
After removing the geese from the boating lake, where they were a hit with visitors, rescuers said they had noticed Gretel had injuries to her legs and wings caused by the ice.
