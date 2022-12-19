Hull: Human skeletal remains lay undiscovered for years - police
Human skeletal remains which were found by the side of a railway in Hull were believed to have lain undiscovered for several years, police have said.
Forensic specialists began searching an embankment near Brackley Park after they were found 12 days ago, according to British Transport Police (BTP).
Det Supt Stephen May, from BTP, said while it was not yet known exactly how long the bones had been there, it was "in excess of seven years".
A cordon remained in place, BTP added.
Specialist teams were continuing to search the isolated patch of railway embankment which was not open to the public following the find which was made on 7 December, police said.
Det Supt May said: "We believe they are the remains of one person and detectives await the outcome of a post-mortem examination to identify them and establish the circumstances behind their death."
He thanked local residents for their "patience" while officers carried out their final assessments of the site.
"I understand there has been some local concern around this incident and I would like to reassure the community we don't believe there is any wider risk to the public," he added.
