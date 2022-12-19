Hull: Asylum seekers cook in city park as hotel food criticised
- Published
Asylum seekers have been pictured cooking meals in a park in Hull after criticising food provided by the hotel they were staying in.
A woman was pictured making food in a makeshift kitchen using camp stoves.
One asylum seeker, who had since moved to other accommodation, said the hotel food was "repetitive" and some could not eat it due to health conditions.
Mears, which runs the contract for housing asylum seekers in Hull, said its menus met NHS standards.
Photos seen by the BBC showed a woman in the city park stirring a pot on a portable stove surrounded by cardboard and an umbrella.
Fresh ingredients for the meals made in the park were provided by a Hull charity.
An unnamed asylum seeker who used to live in the hotel said: "Some of them are diabetic, some of them have problems with their diet.
"Most of them take medicine and they can't take the hotel food and some of them are tired of repetitive food," she said.
Cooking equipment had previously been confiscated by hotel staff after one asylum seeker was found to be using it in her hotel bathroom, she added.
Speaking on behalf of several asylum seekers, the unnamed woman told the BBC that children housed at the hotel were given a sandwich, a bottle of water and a fruit juice before going to school.
This was "not a proper lunch", she said.
Sonia Jalal, founder of non-profit organisation Hull Sisters, which had been supporting some asylum seekers, said she felt "very helpless".
Ms Jalal said: "We feel we should do more, but we don't have any more resources. That is increasing stress and we are very, very upset with the situation."
The Home Office said it took the welfare of those in its care "extremely seriously".
"All dietary and religious requirements are met and food provided is in line with the NHS Live Well guidelines," a spokesperson said.
"We continue to ensure the accommodation provided is safe, leaves no one destitute and is appropriate for an individual's needs."
Mears, which acts as a contractor to the Home Office providing accommodation in Hull, said meals which met NHS standards and which were nutritionally balanced were provided at the hotel three times a day.
"In addition to meals, we also provide snacks, and drinks are available. We make special provision for dietary or religious needs and medical needs, including for diabetics."
Menus were changed every four weeks and the company welcomed feedback, the Mears spokesperson added.
