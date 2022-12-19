Hull City Council putting on free Christmas activities for children
Free activities have begun in Hull to help families struggling with the cost of living over the Christmas period.
A total of 50 community groups were approached by Hull City Council to put on activities including swimming, ice skating, boxing, arts, dance and music.
The Healthy Holidays sessions include free food and welcomed all young people in the city, a council spokesperson said.
The project would run until 30 December, they added.
In September the council announced a range of measures to support residents struggling with rising living costs.
'Access to fun'
Councillor Linda Tock, said this year would be "stressful and difficult" for many families due to the continued cost of living crisis.
"The Healthy Holidays programme is extra support for parents and carers.
"They can be assured their children and young people have access to fun, exciting activities and the food is included," she said.
Councillor Tock said the sessions would mean every family had opportunities for days out, entertainment, sport and arts, "without having to worry about finding the money".
"Now, as so many people are forced to cut not only luxuries, but make unthinkable choices like whether to eat or warm their homes, Healthy Holidays is more important than ever," she added.
