Hull Royal and Castle Hill chaplains to deliver Christmas messages
- Published
Hospital chaplains in East Yorkshire will again be offering a messaging service for patients this Christmas.
Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital began delivering messages for patients last Christmas when visiting was restricted due to Covid-19.
Due to its success, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it would continue the service this year.
Head of Chaplaincy the Rev Tony Brookes said it would "lift spirits".
Mr Brookes said: "There are many reasons why people can't always speak to or visit their loved ones in hospital. Issues such as geographical location, personal commitments or people's own health or communication issues may also make it difficult to keep in touch if a family member or friend is admitted to hospital.
"A 'Get Well' message or a Merry Christmas wish can really help to boost the spirits of someone in hospital, and it's such a simple thing to do."
Mr Brookes explained not all patients have mobile phones, and some are not well enough to use them.
The details of how to send a message to a patient of Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust are on their website.
The service will operate from Monday to Friday.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.