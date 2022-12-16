Hull: Police still at scene of human remains discovery
Investigations into the discovery of human remains on parkland near a Hull railway line are set to continue for several days, police have said.
Officers were originally called to Brackley Park on Wednesday 7 December and have been at the scene since then.
British Transport Police said a cordon was expected to remain in place until next week as investigations continued.
No further information about the deceased person or the circumstances of their death has so far been released.
