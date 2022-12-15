Burton Pidsea: Men jailed after crashing car through holiday lodge
- Published
Three men have been jailed after a woman was seriously injured when they deliberately drove a car through a cabin at a holiday park.
Michael Ness and Cameron and Shane Wynne, all from Hull, targeted the holiday lodge in Burton Pidsea in East Yorkshire on 31 July.
All three men admitted causing GBH and other offences and were sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Wednesday.
Humberside Police said they were guilty of a "dangerous and malicious act".
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Dan Joyce said the defendants "showed no concern for the injuries or damage their actions would cause".
He added: "It was a pre-planned act with a specific target in mind, and whilst the injuries suffered were serious, they could have been much worse.
"I hope the outcome will provide the victim with some comfort in knowing that justice has now been served."
Ness, 25, of Stonebridge Avenue, Hull, was sentenced to two and a half years in jail for GBH and for breaching an earlier suspended sentence.
Cameron Wynne, 20, of Stonebridge Avenue, Hull was sentenced to two years and three months in a young offenders' institution for GBH and Shane Wynne, 45, of Beverley Road, Hull, was jailed for three years for GBH, criminal damage and dangerous driving.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.