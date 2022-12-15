Hull: Police speak to boy after girl pushed into lake
Police have spoken to a boy after an 11-year-old girl was pushed into a freezing lake in Hull.
The girl was playing with her sister and friends in East Park on Friday when she was shoved into the water.
Her father told the BBC she had to be rescued by her sister but was uninjured.
Humberside Police said officers had identified the boy and talked to him and his parents, adding that an "appropriate resolution" was reached.
The incident happened just days before the deaths of four young boys who fell into an icy lake in Solihull.
Staying safe near frozen lakes
- Children should not go on the ice under any circumstances
- Stay away from the edge of bodies of water as uneven terrain can make slips and falls more likely
- Whenever possible, stick to well-lit routes away from water
- Keep dogs on a lead when they are near the ice, and do not throw sticks or toys on to the ice
- If a pet falls in, do not go on to the ice nor into the water to rescue them. Move somewhere where the dog can climb out and call them to you
Source: Royal Life Saving Society UK
Supt Lee Edwards, who described the incident as "an extremely dangerous and reckless act", said the boy was identified after an appeal for information.
He added: "I would like to appeal to parents, guardians and children themselves, to please stay away from open water, especially frozen water.
"Lakes, ponds and certain stretches of rivers may look as if they will support the weight of people or animals, but sadly that is not always the case.
"The added hazards are the slippery banks and the ice-cold temperature of the water should an incident occur."
