Strongman competition is for everyone, insists 9st 1lb Dan

Dan is blind in his left eye and has difficulty seeing out of the other. "As a teenager, I did not properly manage my diabetes," he tells me. "Because I've lost the sight in one eye, my depth perception isn't brilliant, which can affect my lifting." He explains that he sometimes has difficulty balancing weights on a barbell. "If they are even a little bit to one side it can throw you off," says Dan. "As with most obstacles in life, you find a way to get around it."