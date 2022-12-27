Strongman competition is for everyone, insists 9st 1lb Dan
World's Strongest Man conjures up images of red-faced man mountains hugging Atlas stones. But one man is proving the sport has a place for everyone, and is as much about mettle as it is brawn. BBC News' Kevin Shoesmith spoke with him.
Weighing in at 9st 1lb (58kg), hospital pharmacy assistant Dan Cronin accepts he is not your stereotypical strongman.
But pound for pound, this 5ft 5in (1.6m), 28-year-old from East Yorkshire is the real deal, capable of lifting more than three times his own bodyweight. "I deadlift 180kg," proclaims Dan, proudly. For context, the gym's proprietor tells me anyone lifting more than twice their weight "is moving into advanced stage".
Dan, who only took up the sport three years ago, adds: "I've had it a few times where people have come over to me after strongman competitions and said, 'you did really well. Much better than I thought you'd do'."
He has earned the respect of even the biggest clients at Hull's Strongest, a gym on the city's Sutton Field's Industrial Estate that helps get strongmen and strongwomen competition-ready.
Though Dan exudes confidence, there is a self-deprecating side to him. "I know guys in the gym who lift 180kg as a warm up," he laughs, half dismissing his own achievement. "Some guys are easily three times heavier than me." He's not joking, the current World's Strongest Man is, in fact, 180kg.
Dan takes it all in his strike, though. "I've come to realise that it's not all about the numbers," he tells me earnestly. Becoming "fixated with numbers" is a rookie's mistake, states Dan. "To begin with, it's very easy to become bogged down," he says. "Over time, I have come to realise that really I am in competition with myself, no-one else, and as long as I meet my own personal targets, I'm winning."
Despite often being the slightest-built competitor when he turns up at tournaments, Dan insists he has never been made to feel like he does not belong. "To an outsider, you might think the strongman world is a very closed community. But it's really not like that at all. I've never experienced any kind of mocking or anything. Everyone is supportive," he says.
Dan is blind in his left eye and has difficulty seeing out of the other. "As a teenager, I did not properly manage my diabetes," he tells me. "Because I've lost the sight in one eye, my depth perception isn't brilliant, which can affect my lifting." He explains that he sometimes has difficulty balancing weights on a barbell. "If they are even a little bit to one side it can throw you off," says Dan. "As with most obstacles in life, you find a way to get around it."
Dan entered his first strongman competition in 2021. Two further competitions followed in 2022.
What he might lack in body mass, he more than makes up for in technique. "Some of the bigger guys may not be as dialled in as me," he tells me. 'Dialled-in' is strongman parlance for 'technically astute', I learn. "My coach is very keen on technical excellence over everything. That taps in very well to my mindset."
I ask him to elaborate. "I like to get things right," he says, revealing his perfectionist character. "I would always rather find a more efficient way to achieve a goal. With this sport, you come to realise there's a lot more to it than you think."
World's Strongest Man
The World's Strongest Man Tom Stoltman, who retained the title in May 2022, weighs 397lb (180kg) - three times heavier than Dan.
The 28-year-old, 6ft 8in, 28st (180kg) athlete from Invergordon won the competition at Sacramento in California. He became the first Scot to win the title when he was crowned champion in 2021.
Tom - known on the circuit as The Albatross - is a specialist at the Atlas Stones event, which involves lifting and carrying over a distance five spherical stones which increase in weight.
Other common strongman events include deadlifts, log lifts and even pulling trucks and buses.
Gym owner Ben Grant tells me he is on a mission to change the common perception of the sport.
"Strongman and strongwoman can be quite an intimidating sport," he says. "But it doesn't have to be. People of all shapes and sizes are welcome here. We're more about strength and conditioning."
Ben is full of praise for client Dan. "To look at him, you'd think he'd blow over in a strong breeze but pound for pound he's lifting more than a lot of the much bigger guys. He's doing really well. Anyone lifting more than twice their bodyweight is moving into the advanced stage of lifting, and this guy is lifting three times. Everyone at the gym is delighted for him."
