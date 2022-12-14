Hull: Police appeal after girl pushed into icy lake
Following an incident in which a young girl was pushed into an icy lake in Hull, police have appealed for more information about what happened.
The girl, 11, was playing with her sister and friends when a boy pushed her into the lake at East Park at about 15:30 GMT on Friday, police said.
The girl's father told the BBC she had to be helped out of the water by her sister but was uninjured.
It had been a "dangerous and reckless" act by the boy, officers said.
Humberside Police said the girl and her sister had been walking beside the partially frozen lake when she was pushed into the water.
PC Jack Murphy urged anyone who witnessed the incident, or had mobile phone footage from the scene, to contact him.
"This was an extremely dangerous and reckless act on the part of others," he said.
Staying safe near frozen lakes
- Children should not go on the ice under any circumstances
- Stay away from the edge of bodies of water as uneven terrain can make slips and falls more likely
- Whenever possible, stick to well-lit routes away from water
- Keep dogs on a lead when they are near the ice, and do not throw sticks or toys on to the ice
- If a pet falls in, do not go on to the ice nor into the water to rescue them. Move somewhere where the dog can climb out and call them to you
Source: Royal Life Saving Society UK
The incident happened just days before the deaths of three young boys who fell through an icy lake in Solihull.
Supt Lee Edwards repeated a warning by Humberside Police and the fire service about the dangers of frozen water and said "thankfully" the young girl was not seriously harmed.
"It could so easily have been a very different story," he said.
"I hope this young girl recovers from her ordeal quickly and that the young people involved in her ending up in the water understand the seriousness of the incident and come forward and speak to our officers."
