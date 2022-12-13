Brough: £4.6m roundabout plan to solve A63 junction queues
A £4.6m roundabout scheme has been proposed to stop traffic "dangerously" backing up on the A63.
Queues often form on the westbound carriageway as motorists seek to leave the road at the Brough junction.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said a roundabout, with traffic signals and queue detection equipment to control flow, would replace the lights on Welton Road.
The scheme would improve capacity by about 25%, the authority said.
East Riding councillor Terry Gill, whose Dale ward includes Brough and surrounding villages, welcomed the plans.
He said: "One can only welcome any improvement that alleviates traffic congestion and dangerous queuing at the junction, especially on the westbound exit slip road off the A63 that has borne witness to several shunts over the years.
"We did get the timing of the lights altered during the pandemic but now traffic levels have returned to normal it's reared its head again."
The scheme would be funded entirely by the Brough South Consortium and is designed to mitigate the effect of additional traffic generated from its ongoing housing development at Brough South.
A new foot and cycle path is also proposed, giving a more direct route to South Hunsley School from Brough, the council said.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring, subject to an acceptable tender being received from bidding contractors, with some advance work and minor site clearance due to be carried out in the new year.
A number of designs were considered but the council said this scheme was "by far the best and most effective".
Claire Holmes, the council's portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing, said: "At the moment, congestion at this junction is a major issue for motorists in the Brough area, with long queues of traffic forming at peak times.
"Our proposed scheme is designed to specifically ease this problem and to keep more traffic moving."
