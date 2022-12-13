Hoyland: Plans for new Lidl recommend for refusal
Plans to build a new supermarket in Barnsley have been recommended for refusal by council planners.
Lidl has submitted an application for a store on Sheffield Road, in Hoyland, with access off Cross Keys Lane.
Developers say it will provide "multi-million-pound investment" in the area and create 40 jobs, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, the plans have attracted 25 objections from residents and councillors.
The plans are due to be decided by Barnsley Council's planning board on 20 December.
Objections raised include concerns about the impact on road and pedestrian safety, noise and disturbance from delivery lorries and loss of greenspace.
The council's highways department has objected to the scheme, due to a "lack of information" around traffic movements and "because the vehicle tracking shows that vehicles emerging from the site would have to traverse the opposite side of the Cross Keys Lane".
Meanwhile, Tankersley Parish Council raised concerns around traffic, pollution and "inadequate infrastructure around Tankersley and the M1 junction".
The officer report concludes: "The application does not provide evidence of the extent to which the proposal would generate new jobs as opposed to transferring business, and hence jobs, from other shops in the catchment area or elsewhere."
It adds that any benefits from the new store would be "outweighed by the adverse impact on highway safety and the loss of greenspace; and the lack of information to demonstrate that the proposal would not harm vitality and viability of the local centre at Hoyland Common, residential amenity of adjacent dwellings, the character and appearance of the area".
