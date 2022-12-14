Fenner Dunlop: Hull firm closing as Russia sales end over Ukraine war
A company which has operated in Hull for more than 160 years is being forced to close after it ceased sales to Russia because of the Ukraine war.
Fenner Dunlop makes conveyor belts used in mining and Russia was its largest market before the invasion.
Hull MP Karl Turner said work at its Marfleet site was being wound down, with full closure expected in 2023.
He has written to the prime minister urging help for the 70 workers who will lose their jobs.
In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Mr Turner described the loss of the skilled manufacturing jobs as "a devastating blow to the area during a cost-of-living crisis".
He added: "They will have to contend with being out of work in the new year because their company is doing the right thing by ceasing trading with a critical industry in Russia, while many others are not.
"Due to Vladimir Putin's brutal invasion, they are no longer in a position to supply their largest market."
The MP said the company, which was formed in 1861, had a "strong track record as an employer" in the city and he was "confident they will provide respectable support packages to their employees".
However, he said that did "not take away from the fact that these workers face a deeply uncertain future just before Christmas".
Mr Turner asked the PM to consider implementing a special scheme for workers who have "lost their jobs as a direct consequence of refusing to support Putin's illegal invasion of a sovereign state".
Fenner Dunlop have been approached for a comment.
