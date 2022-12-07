Hull: Man jailed for city centre police chase in stolen car
A man who led police on a chase through city centre streets in a stolen Fiat Panda has been jailed for 18 months.
Adam Edgar weaved erratically around Hull centre, ignoring red traffic lights and taking junctions on the wrong side of the road, police said.
Officers tailing the car arrested Edgar, of Sculcoates Lane, Hull, after he crashed the car into a wall on Wilberforce Drive on 6 November.
The 39-year-old admitted dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle-taking.
Edgar, who also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance, was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday.
Humberside Police said the Fiat Panda was taken from Holderness Road during the evening, before it was spotted being driven by Edgar on the A63.
Edgar failed to stop for Roads Crime Team officers with the pursuit then taking place, the force said.
Ch Insp Will Jenkins said: "The recklessness of the driver of the stolen motor vehicle could have put lives in danger as he showed no care or consideration for anyone else.
"The Roads Crime Team and Roads Policing Unit see on a daily basis the effects dangerous driving can have."
