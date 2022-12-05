BBC Repair Shop: Cleethorpes woman plays mum's restored cornet
- Published
A woman whose late mother's cornet was restored on BBC's Repair Shop has given the instrument its first public airing in years.
Talented Kath Barnes played the instrument during decades of performances with the Cleethorpes Band.
However, the years had left their mark on the 1920s cornet, presenting a challenge for the Repair Shop team.
Daughter Hazel Barnes performed a solo with it at the band's 'Baubles & Brass' concert at Grimsby Minster.
More than 100 people attended Saturday's performance.
Hazel said: "Mum began playing when she was six years old. We miss her. It's lovely to have that bit of her back with us."
Before getting to work on the restoration, Repair Shop's Pete Woods said the "valves are so slow it's untrue".
Master saddler Suzie Fletcher also restored the cornet's battered faux leather case, which was held together with a bungee, which the family said was "just as important" as the instrument itself.
After the repairers had worked their magic, Hazel treated them all to a tune in the barn, telling them: "It's beautiful. Playing it, I could picture my mum."
Hazel appeared on the programme, which aired in the summer, with her father John.
John and Kath met when they were children, both playing in the Cleethorpes Band. They began courting at 16 and married at 20. The couple had been married 58 years when Kath died in June 2021.
"The best thing I ever did was find Kath. I could not have found a better wife," said John.
Gazing down on the restored cornet, John said: "I've never seen it shining like that. She was playing the cornet for well over 40 years, and it's brought all those memories back."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.