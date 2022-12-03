Beverley: Fire crews tackle blaze at industrial estate
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze on an East Yorkshire industrial estate.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Swinemoor Industrial Estate in Beverley on Saturday morning, with six engines attending at its height.
Local residents near Beck View Road were advised to stay inside and keep doors and windows closed.
Two engines remain at the site to monitor the fire, which is "nearly extinguished", the fire service said.
A road closure was put in place between Weel Road and Grovehill Roundabout.
