Former Hull City owner Assem Allam dies aged 83
- Published
The former owner of Hull City FC, Assem Allam, has died aged 83.
Dr Allam bought the club in 2010 and oversaw two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup final appearance and a League One title over 12 years.
Posting on social media, his son, Ehab, paid tribute to his father, describing him as a "strong, loving and determined man".
In a statement Hull City said the club was "deeply saddened" to learn of his death.
Writing on Instagram, Ehab Allam said: "With huge aspirations from his early childhood, he's fulfilled his goals and dreams, living life exactly how he wanted - with self-respect and dignity - and ultimately passing away as he wanted to.
"His energy and passion is larger than life itself. Leaving behind a proud and loving family, he continues to live in our hearts and minds and in those of the many hearts and minds he has touched.
"Home is where the heart is and after laying the foundations of his life and legacy in Hull, he will also be laid to rest here."
When Allam took over in 2010 the club was in a perilous financial position in the second tier.
They went on to win promotion to the Premier League under manager Steve Bruce in May 2013 and reached the FA Cup final the following year, but Mr Allam's desire to change the club's name to Hull Tigers saw many fans turn against the family's ownership.
The Football Association rejected the request to change the club's name in 2015 and he placed the club up for sale.
Various takeover bids fell through over the following years before Turkey-based Acun Medya Group finally bought the club in January.
Mr Allam told BBC Look North he did not hold anything against the fans who had protested against his ownership.
He and his family donated millions of pounds to support healthcare and education in the area.
In January, a new £7.5m diabetes treatment centre was opened at Hull Royal Infirmary, partly paid for with £3m from Mr Allam.
His previous donations supported the development of robotic surgery at the city's Castle Hill Hospital, a birth centre within Hull Women and Children's Hospital and contributed to research into cancer, cardiac and neurological conditions through the Daisy Appeal's Molecular Imaging Research Centre.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.