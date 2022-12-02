Hull University student died after suspected spider bite - inquest
- Published
A student died of sepsis after a suspected spider bite left a gaping wound in his back.
Harry Bolton, 19, was found dead in his Hull flat four days after he complained of feeling unwell, an inquest heard.
His flatmates had reported a "spider infestation" in their shared student accommodation but an inspection found nothing unusual, a coroner was told.
Mr Bolton, from Whaplode St. Catherine near Spalding, in Lincolnshire, died on 7 October last year.
The teenager, a second-year student at the University of Hull, was reported to have told a friend four days earlier he felt ill after a spider bit him on the back.
He went to Hull Royal Infirmary on the night of 3 October with a high temperature and fast heart rate, according to the Hull Daily Mail.
A blood test showed inflammation but doctors found nothing to indicate high risk, the inquest heard.
Mr Bolton self-discharged from hospital the following afternoon and was last seen by his housemates the next day.
He was found dead on his bed on 7 October after building security staff forced entry to his room due to concerns he had not replied to friends' messages.
How common are spider bites in the UK?
Bites from spiders in the UK are uncommon, but some native spiders - such as the false widow spider - are capable of giving a nasty bite.
Spider bites leave small puncture marks on the skin, which can be painful and cause redness and swelling.
Some spiders bites can cause you to feel or be sick, sweating and dizziness. Bites can also become infected or cause a severe allergic reaction in rare cases.
Get medical help immediately if you have any severe or worrying symptoms after a spider bite.
Source: NHS website
Paramedics noticed a wound the size of a £1 coin on his back, the inquest heard.
A flatmate of Mr Bolton told the coroner he suffered a similar bite on his neck in August 2021.
Kacper-Krzysztof Zydron said the wound became so painful he could not move his neck and a GP prescribed him antibiotics to clear the infection.
Mr Zydron sent an email to Ashcourt Student Housing about a problem with spiders, but an inspection by a maintenance team found no infestation, the inquest heard.
Professor Paul Marks, senior coroner for East Riding of Yorkshire and Hull, concluded Mr Bolton died Hull "from sepsis due to an acute chest infection due to an infected wound on his back".
He added: "Had he not been bitten by the invertebrate, possibly a spider, he would not have died at that time."
'Difficult time'
In a statement issued following the inquest, an Ashcourt Student Housing spokesperson said the company had fully co-operated with the coroner's investigation and did not wish to stray beyond the coroner's conclusions.
They added: "Notably, the coroner did not feel the need to make a report to prevent future deaths having conducted a thorough investigation and heard the evidence at the inquest.
"Our thoughts remain with Harry Bolton's family at this difficult time."
The Bluebell Inn, where Mr Bolton worked, said he "illuminated the pub with his trademark smile and magnetic cheekiness" and was "adored by both colleagues and customers".
A fundraising page started by staff at the pub, in Whaplode St Catherine, in honour of the teenager has raised £1,660 for the National Eczema Society.
