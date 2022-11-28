Port of Hull: Lorry driver jailed for £6m cocaine smuggling plot
A lorry driver who attempted to smuggle £6m of cocaine into the UK via the Port of Hull has been jailed for more than 15 years.
Polish national Jaroslaw Kaminski, 52, had travelled from Rotterdam to Hull in May when Border Force officers scanned and searched his vehicle.
Hull Crown Court heard a secret compartment underneath a fridge in the cab concealed 75kg of the Class A drug.
Kaminski previously admitted the offence on the first day of his trial.
The court heard it was a "sophisticated" operation involving the use of multiple mobile phones, a private operating system for encrypted messaging and payments made through cryptocurrency.
Paul Mitchell, prosecuting, told the court Kaminski was arrested at the port on 15 May after travelling on the Pride of Rotterdam ferry.
He said he had a "mixed load" to be delivered to Scotland and York and claimed it was the first time he'd come to the UK as a lorry driver, the court heard.
Mr Mitchell continued: "The small fridge was mounted on rails, which allowed it to be slid forwards between the front seats of the cab."
Two secured plates were found underneath the fridge, the court heard, with Kaminski's fingerprints found inside a hidden area where the drugs packages were concealed.
"The use of encrypted messaging and cryptocurrency for payments is what one would expect of somebody involved in illegal trade," he said.
The court heard he had made two previous return trips on the same route in the three weeks before he was arrested.
Michael Forrest, defending Kaminski, said the defendant had no previous convictions and said he is "fearful for repercussions" from those financially invested in the illegal smuggling plot.
"He reflects nothing but sincere and genuine regret and remorse," he said.
Passing sentence Judge Sophie McKone said: "You were part of a sophisticated, professional and very well-planned operation to bring highly dangerous Class A drugs into this country.
"You were to receive a substantial amount of money to bring the drugs in, somewhere in the region of £10,000 per month to be paid in cryptocurrency."
Kaminski was jailed for 15 years and three months.
