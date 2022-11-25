North Lincolnshire children and family services rated outstanding
- Published
North Lincolnshire Council's children and family services have been rated "outstanding" by government inspectors.
It is one of only four local authorities in England to get the outstanding rating in all categories from Ofsted.
Inspectors said that children looked after by the service said they felt "loved and listened to".
Julie Reed, who is responsible for children's services, said the council was "exceptionally proud" of the team.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the report said children in the care of North Lincolnshire children's services "receive an exceptional service from workers who demonstrate that they care for them".
Inspectors found children who had left care "can access lifelong all-age support and advice from the council, should they need it".
"One such care leaver spoke very positively and movingly about the difference children's social care had made to her life chances," the report said.
She told inspectors, "In times of need, social care saved me," and said she feels that she had been "given a second chance to become the person I am today".
Where children are at risk of exploitation the report said there was "a strong and swift multiagency approach to identifying and managing the risk to the child".
"This includes risks from organised crime gangs, in response to which, effective disruption activities are deployed in the community, including creative, positive activities being offered to children," inspectors said.
In response to the findings, Ms Reed said: "In North Lincolnshire, children have a clear voice in decisions that affect their lives.
"I am delighted that children, young people, parents and carers had the opportunity to share their views on the services and support they receive and it is fantastic to hear their positive feedback."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.