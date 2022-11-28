Hull Royal Infirmary to open new ward for heart patients
A new 20-bed ward is to open at Hull Royal Infirmary for patients with acute heart problems.
Ward 39 will treat patients with cardiac conditions including heart failure, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (HUTH) said.
The purpose-built ward would support services currently provided in the Cardiology Department at Castle Hill Hospital, officials said.
The ward is expected to start accepting patients by the end of the year.
Chief Operating Officer Ellen Ryabov said: "Those in need of emergency cardiac care including surgery and intensive care will continue to go to Cardiology and be treated by specialist staff on Wards 26 and 28 at Castle Hill.
"However, those who require assessment or stabilizing, will now go to our new ward under the care of specialist cardiology nurses and cardiologists, instead of being transferred by ambulance across the city to Castle Hill."
Ms Ryaboy said the new ward would ensure all patients had a "much better experience" during their time in hospital and would "get home much faster".
Additional cardiology nurses and consultants have been recruited along with Advanced Clinical Practitioners to work on Ward 39, which would be fully equipped with specialist ECG bedside monitoring, a spokesperson for HUTH said.
