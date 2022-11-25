Humberside Police force given highest rating in UK by inspectors
Humberside Police has been awarded one of the highest grades of any UK Police Force following an inspection.
The force received six "outstanding" grades and two "good" grades from His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
The force was rated as inadequate in 2015 and was in 'special measures' until 2018.
His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said Humberside Police had received an "excellent" report.
Mr Wilsher said he wanted to congratulate the force for achieving "the highest level of performance and service in six areas of policing."
'Improve further'
He said Humberside Police should be "applauded" for improvements in many areas.
"Officers arrest offenders at the earliest opportunity and victims can be reassured that the force treats crimes seriously," he added.
Following the rating Chief Constable Lee Freeman said: "My officers and staff have done everything that I have asked of them and have delivered the strongest set of grades of any force in the country.
"As with any comprehensive inspection, there are always areas where there remains room for improvement, and this is something that we will now focus on."
Mr Freeman said he realised being graded as outstanding did not mean the force could not "improve further".
What was judged?
The inspection covered nine core areas of policing:
- Providing a service to victims of crime
- Engaging with and treating the public with fairness and respect
- Preventing crime and anti-social behaviour
- Responding to the public
- Investigating crime
- Protecting vulnerable people
- Managing offenders and suspects
- Building, supporting and protecting the workforce
- Strategic planning, organisational management and value for money
'Effective policing'
Roy Wilshire said he had been pleased to find the force arrest rate for domestic abuse was high and that a neighbourhood policing model has been established and "worked effectively to tackle local problems".
However, he said although Humberside Police had improved its recording of crime, it still needed to "improve its reporting of anti-social behaviour incidents".
"I will continue to monitor its progress in maintaining this high level of performance," he added.
