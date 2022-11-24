East Yorkshire: Free parking to boost Christmas trade
Shoppers in East Yorkshire will be able to park for free at specified locations in the run-up to Christmas.
Weekend parking charges are to be suspended by East Riding of Yorkshire Council in on-street and off-street locations, to boost trade in towns.
The free period will be on four weekends between 08:00 GMT on Saturday to 08:00 GMT on Monday.
Council leader Jonathan Owen said ticket machines would be marked to let people know there would be no charge.
Mr Owen said Christmas was "a very important time for local high streets" and the move would "encourage people to visit town centres".
When are the free parking weekends?:
- Saturday, 3 December and Sunday, 4 December
- Saturday, 10 December and Sunday, 11 December
- Saturday, 17 December and Sunday, 18 December
- Saturday, 24 December (Christmas Eve)
