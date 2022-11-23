White Ribbon: Humberside Scouts to be world's first to earn badge
Humberside Scouts are to become the first in the world to earn White Ribbon badges as part of efforts to end violence against women and girls.
The idea was the brainchild of Jacky Bowes, the High Sheriff of the East Riding, who suggested the badge to the Scouting movement and White Ribbon UK.
The badge will be launched on Saturday at Humberside Scouts' base in Raywell Park near Hull.
Ms Bowes said she is in discussions to get the badge rolled out nationwide.
She said: "It is the first ever White Ribbon badge to be launched anywhere in the world.
"As a female high sheriff, I wanted to actively support the White Ribbon campaign. We really need to make sure that young people are aware of what are appropriate and inappropriate behaviours and talk to them about healthy relationships."
White Ribbon is a global movement of men and boys working to end male violence against women and girls.
However, scouts will be taught domestic abuse - both physical and emotional - is unacceptable regardless of gender.
Ms Bowes said there were two age-appropriate "criteria" scouts would have to meet in order to qualify for the badge, with youngsters urged to consider ways in which their body language could be upsetting to others.
Older scouts will have open and more in-depth conversations about domestic abuse, Ms Bowes added.
Ms Bowes revealed she herself had experienced domestic abuse when she was young and wanted to use her position as a vehicle for effecting change.
"It never goes away," she said, referencing her own ordeal. "You can put it to the back of your mind. It's something that you live with. I have great support and a great life but there are always things that happen that bring those memories back."
Discussions have been had within Scouting to support those who are experiencing domestic abuse, added Ms Bowes.
Gary McCune, lead volunteer at Humberside Scouts, added: "Our participation in this crucial issue will mean that together we can help develop a call to action to help champion lasting change.
"We all need to be more aware and help drive changes and influence positive attitudes and behaviours from an early age. We need to call out inappropriate behaviours and have those difficult conversations.
"As Scouts, we have the opportunity to share the importance of this message with all of our young people, and together we hope that we can encourage our members, both young people and adult volunteers, to live by our Scouting Values."
