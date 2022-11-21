Driffield: Fatal motorcycle crash victim named
- Published
A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in East Yorkshire was a "wonderful" man, his family has said.
David Sixsmith, 64, died after a crash with a car on the B1249 between Driffield and Langtoft on 14 November.
Emergency services were called at about 17:30 GMT and Mr Sixsmith was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.
In a statement, his family said: "He enjoyed being with his friends and just life in general. He was so kind and generous and would help anyone.
"David was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather," Mr Sixsmith's family said.
"He loved his family, his job and vintage ploughing matches, and enjoyed canal boat holidays and World War Two planes."
Humberside Police asked anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.
