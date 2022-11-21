Scott Akester death: Man in court charged with murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after another man died following an assault at a pub in Hull.
Scott Akester, 31, died of his injuries after being assaulted outside The Grandale in Sutton Park early on Saturday, Humberside Police said.
Michael Pearson, 29, of Saltshouse Road, Hull, did not enter a plea when he appeared before Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Hull Crown Court on 23 November.
