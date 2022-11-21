Hull roads closed for 'essential' gas network upgrades
Engineers have begun "essential" work to safeguard Hull's gas supply by replacing ageing metal pipes.
Several roads will be closed during the upgrade process, which is expected to take 16 weeks.
Northern Gas Networks (NGN) said the work was "vital" to ensure "a safe and reliable gas supply to residents".
The gas distributor said the new, more durable plastic pipes being installed would also prepare the network for the use of greener fuels such as hydrogen.
The roads which will be closed are:
- Nicholson Street at the junction of Sculcoates Lane from Monday 21 November for two weeks. Two-way traffic lights will be in place on Sculcoates Lane.
- Sculcoates Lane/Air Street (outside Crown Paints) from Tuesday 3 January 2023 for six weeks.
- Air Street at the Bank Side/Wincolmlee/Air Street roundabout along with two-way lights (Bank Side/Wincolmlee) from Monday 20 February 2023 for three weeks.
- Wincolmlee (between Cars 4 Less and Bank Side/Wincolmlee/Air Street roundabout) from Monday 13 March for two weeks.
Most of the work will be carried out in the street but engineers will need access to some properties.
Those affected will receive a letter with more information and will be visited by a gas safe engineer, NGN said.
Russ Kaye, the company's business operations lead, said: "We'd like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Hull.
"We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible."
