Scott Akester: Murder charge over Hull pub attack death
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man died following an assault at a pub in Hull.
Scott Akester, 31, was attacked outside the Grandale pub in the Sutton Park area of the city in the early hours of Saturday.
He was taken to hospital, but later died from his injuries.
Humberside Police said Michael Pearson, of Saltshouse Road, Hull, was charged with murder and was due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court later.
