Hull: Man's death no longer being treated as murder
Three people arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found have been released without charge.
Police launched a murder investigation after a body was found at a house in Spring Bank in Hull on Saturday.
A post-mortem examination found the man died from a head injury but police now believe there were no suspicious circumstances.
The man's death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to find out what happened, police said.
Det Ch Insp Alan Curtis said: "I understand the concern the local community will be feeling and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days."
"I would encourage anyone who has concerns or information about this incident to speak with our officers," he added.
