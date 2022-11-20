Man dies after being attacked outside Hull pub
- Published
A man has died after being attacked outside a pub in Hull.
Humberside Police said he was set upon by a group of men outside the Grandale pub in the Sutton Park area of the city in the early hours of Saturday.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but later died.
The force said a man had been arrested in connection with the attack and was in custody. Anyone with information is being urged to contact police.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.