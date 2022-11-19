Hull death: Three arrested in murder probe after man's body found
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a house in Hull.
Police said the man's body was found at a house on Spring Bank in the early hours of Saturday.
The three people who were arrested are currently in custody being questioned by detectives, Humberside Police said.
Officers are at the scene, near the city centre, which has been cordoned off while an investigation is carried out.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
