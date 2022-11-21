Cleethorpes: Consultation begins on plans for Pleasure Island site
- Published
A two-week consultation has begun on plans for the £65m redevelopment of the former Pleasure Island theme park site in Cleethorpes.
The theme park closed in 2016 due to a fall in visitor numbers and has since fallen into disrepair.
A private consortium wants to transform the 54-acre site into a new holiday and tourism centre.
It would feature 1950s-style holiday lodges, a supermarket, a 148-bedroom hotel and a conference centre.
The group, which includes Lidl, said the new attraction could create more than 400 jobs.
An impact assessment estimates that the redevelopment could generate around £17m per year of additional visitor expenditure once the site is operational.
Jonathan Wallace, senior director at development consultancy Lichfields, said the plans had already attracted considerable interest from potential service operators.
"This is a comprehensive redevelopment proposal that will bring an important and well-known local site back into use, allowing several leisure, retail and tourism operators to work closely together across a single scheme," he said.
Following the consultation, which runs until 28 November, a planning application is expected to be submitted by the end of the year.
