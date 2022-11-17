A63 crash leads to early morning disruption
An overnight crash in East Yorkshire has caused traffic disruption on the A63 near Hull.
The westbound carriageway is closed between the A15/A1105 near Melton and the A1034 near North Ferriby.
Emergency services, including Humberside Police, are currently in attendance, National Highways said.
Officers advised motorists to avoid the area where possible, with the disruption expected to continue through the morning.
Marked diversions are place, National Highways said.
Please be advised that the westbound carriageway of the A63 from the Melton Interchange will be closed for a considerable amount of time due to an ongoing incident - please can motorists avoid the area where possible or plan alternative routes pic.twitter.com/ceJY0wkVPw— Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) November 17, 2022
