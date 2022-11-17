East Yorkshire: A63 section closed overnight for resurfacing work
- Published
Part of a major road in East Yorkshire is being closed overnight for three weeks for resurfacing work.
The westbound carriageway of the A63 between North Cave and South Cave will shut between 20:00 and 06:00 GMT for around three weeks from Wednesday.
During the day the carriageway will be open to traffic in both directions.
National Highways said diversions would be in place and motorway traffic would be diverted via the A164, A1079 and the A614 on to junction 37 of the M62.
"We are mindful that the diversion for motorway traffic will extend journey times," National Highways said.
"We kindly ask haulage and logistics customers to follow this route whenever possible to avoid restrictions on local roads and noise issues in residential areas.
"We apologise in advance to customers on the diversion route who may experience increased traffic overnight; we thank you in advance for your patience while this essential work is completed."
The agency said it aimed to have completed the work by December, but added that the resurfacing cannot be carried out in bad weather.
Resurfacing of the eastbound carriageway is expected to start in the new year.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.